Third teen arrested in high-end jacket robberies in Hamilton

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a series of high-end jacket robberies in Hamilton.

Hamilton police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested at his home on Tuesday and faces 11 charges including robbery, fail to comply with youth sentence and mischief.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is the third teenager to be charged in the robberies. Mohammed Shokri, 18 and Shoib Abdulla, 18, were previously arrested in relation to the thefts.

Police launched an investigation after several street robberies were reported involving high-end jackets over the last several months.

On Monday night, Hamilton police responded to reports of two robberies in the city. Shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of James St. North and Rebecca St. when he was approached by a group of young males. The victim was assaulted and his Moose Knuckle coat and other personal property were taken.

About three hours later, a second victim met up with two people at Pier 8 to sell a Moncler bomber jacket. When the victim allowed the “buyers” to try the coat on, he was threatened and the pair fled with the coat.

The 17-year-old boy is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Police say the investigation “remains open” and anyone with information that could help is asked to contact 905-546-3833.