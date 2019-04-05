;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Third suspect sought in armed kidnapping in Markham

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: abduction, kidnapping, markham, Muzamil Addow, Wanzhen Lu, York Region Police, YRP


York Regional Police says they have identified a third suspect in the alleged abduction of a Chinese student.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Muzamil Addow.

He is wanted on seven counts including kidnapping, and forcible confinement in the disappearance of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu.

Police say Lu was taken against his will while walking through a parking garage in Markham on March 23. They say he was forced into a van, and shocked with a stun gun by four men.

Lu was eventually found safe with minor injuries three days later about 150 kilometres away.

Police have already made two arrests in connection with Lu’s disappearance and are still looking for two other suspects.

RELATED STORIES
Second arrest made in kidnapping of Markham student
Suspect in Markham kidnapping surrenders to police
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in alleged abduction of Chinese student
Kidnapped student found alive in Gravenhurst: York police
Police find van used in alleged kidnapping of a Chinese national student in Toronto



LATEST STORIES

Third suspect sought in armed kidnapping in Markham

Truck smashes into CF Lime Ridge in Hamilton, ATM stolen

Caledonia business robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php