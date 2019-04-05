Third suspect sought in armed kidnapping in Markham

York Regional Police says they have identified a third suspect in the alleged abduction of a Chinese student.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Muzamil Addow.

He is wanted on seven counts including kidnapping, and forcible confinement in the disappearance of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu.

Police say Lu was taken against his will while walking through a parking garage in Markham on March 23. They say he was forced into a van, and shocked with a stun gun by four men.

Lu was eventually found safe with minor injuries three days later about 150 kilometres away.

Police have already made two arrests in connection with Lu’s disappearance and are still looking for two other suspects.

