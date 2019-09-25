Third arrest made in Milton stabbing

By
Shayla Vize
-

Halton police say they have made a third and final arrest in connection with a stabbing in Milton.

Mohamad Rayyan Dassut, 18, of Mississauga was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempt to commit murder, robbery, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is the third teenager to be charged in the stabbing that happened at a home on Scott Blvd. on Sept. 17. Police found a man suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital by emergency crews.

Hunter Kershaw, 18, of Milton and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act were previously charged in the attack.

Police say they are no longer looking for any suspects however; the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-824-4777, ext. 2415 or ext. 2416.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here