Third arrest made in Milton stabbing

Halton police say they have made a third and final arrest in connection with a stabbing in Milton.

Mohamad Rayyan Dassut, 18, of Mississauga was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempt to commit murder, robbery, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Aaaand that's a wrap! The last suspect in the Sept. 17 stabbing in Milton has been arrested. Mohamad Rayyan Dassut (18) of Mississauga is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Robbery and Attempt to Commit Murder.https://t.co/ftAmsz6POk ^jh pic.twitter.com/SaM9uzYgMf — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) September 25, 2019

He is the third teenager to be charged in the stabbing that happened at a home on Scott Blvd. on Sept. 17. Police found a man suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital by emergency crews.

Hunter Kershaw, 18, of Milton and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act were previously charged in the attack.

Police say they are no longer looking for any suspects however; the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-824-4777, ext. 2415 or ext. 2416.