Thieves wrap chain around ATM in attempted theft: OPP

Category: Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after someone tried to steal an ATM from a gas station in Haldimand County.

Officers were called to a variety store and gas station on Broad St. East around 2:20 a.m. on March 22.

Police say the suspects forced their way inside the store, wrapped a chain around an ATM and attempted to pull it out of the building using a truck.

A witness told investigators the chain was secured to a red dual axle pickup truck.

The suspects were unable to remove the ATM and fled the area. They were last seen driving westbound on Broad St.

The suspected pickup truck was later found on Tamarac St. near Front St. and had been destroyed by fire.

Police say the truck was reported stolen from Niagara Region.

OPP continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.



