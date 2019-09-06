Thieves target pizza delivery drivers: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are warning delivery drivers to be vigilant after two people had their vehicles stolen while delivering pizzas.

Investigators say over the past two days there have been two similar incidents reported to police.

The first happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a home near Winona Rd. and Highway 8.

Police say the delivery driver heard a noise while he was standing at the doorway of the home. He turned around and saw a male get into his delivery vehicle and drive off.

Investigators say the driver had left his keys inside the car before walking up to the home.

The next day, police were called to the area of Lockport Way and North Service Rd. for a similar theft. The victim reported his SUV was taken while he was delivering pizza to a house.

Police say in both incidents the homeowners had not ordered pizza and keys were left inside the vehicle.

“Hamilton Police continue to investigate these two incidents and although they share some similarities, there is no evidence at this time to confirm they are related,” said police in a news release.

Detectives are reminding vehicle owners and delivery drivers to remove keys and lock vehicles when left unattended.

“A professional thief can steal a vehicle without keys within a minute. A rookie thief can steal a vehicle with the keys in the ignition or cabin area within seconds,” said police.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Det. Rizzo at 905-546-2920.