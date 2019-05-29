Thieves strike property twice in 24 hours: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a Norfolk County property was hit by thieves twice in just 24 hours.

Officers were called to a Concession 2 address just after 7 a.m. Monday for reports of theft.

Police say an SUV, and a trailer containing an ATV were taken from the property on Sunday. A few hours later, the thieves came back and stole another ATV that was parked behind a building.

OPP has released a surveillance video that appears to show a truck reversing on the lot and then pulling up beside an ATV. A person can be seen getting out of the driver’s side door and hop onto the ATV. A second suspect’s arm can be seen pulling the truck door closed and both vehicles flee the scene.

Police are reviewing the surveillance footage and are hoping the public can help identify the suspects. Investigators are also still looking for the three stolen vehicles. The SUV is described as a 2004, grey, GMC Jimmy. The first ATV is a red, 2016 Can Am Renegade and the second is a green, 2012 Yamaha Grizzly.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.