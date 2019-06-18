;
2017 BEA Winners
Thieves steal tools, wiring, fixtures from McMaster research center

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Hamilton police are looking for a trio of thieves who broke into McMaster Automotive Research Center last month.

Police say three men entered the facility at 270 Longwood Rd. South at 1:08 a.m. on May 28.

They say the trio broke into locked tool boxes and stole thousands of dollars worth of construction tools. Copper wiring and plumbing fixtures were also taken during the break-in.

About three-and-a-half hours later, a black GMC Sierra pickup truck with an extended cab pulled up to the bay door and two of the men loaded up the stolen items.

Police have released security images of two of the suspects. They are both described as white, in their thirties, with thin builds. The first man was wearing black sports pants with a Toronto Blue Jays logo on the left pocket, grey running shoes and a grey hooded sweatshirt with white and grey letters and grey horizontal stripes. He was carrying a knapsack with bright yellow straps.

The second suspect is described as clean cut, with a light brown, thin goatee. He was wearing a black waist-length, leather jacket, blue jeans and black boots. The third man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The pickup truck was last seen travelling south on Longwood Rd. towards Aberdeen Ave.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Allen Schultz at 905-546-3820 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.



