Thieves steal $20K worth of sunglasses from Oakville store

Halton police are searching for two thieves after more than $20,000 worth of sunglasses were stolen from an Oakville business last month.

Police say two men entered the Sunglass Hut inside the Hudson’s Bay at 240 Leighland Ave. on Nov. 25.

The men stole 59 pairs of sunglasses with a total value of $20,610.

Investigators say the pair fled the area in a silver Acura RL.

Both men are described by police as white, roughly six-feet tall and 190 lbs. The first suspect was wearing a black jacket with a black sweater underneath, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black toque. The man was carrying a black duffel bag with a yellow stripe on the side.

The other man had facial hair and was wearing a black jacket with a grey hooded shirt underneath, black pants, dark brown shoes, dark sunglasses, a black toque and an orange construction vest with a yellow reflective strip. He was also carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Cst. N. Dabas at 905-825-4747, ext. 2281.