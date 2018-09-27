;
Thieves smash into store and steal ATM, OPP investigate

Ontario Provincial Police is searching for a trio of thieves who smashed a stolen pickup truck into a store and stole an ATM.

It happened at a store on Trafalgar Rd. just outside of Erin, Ont. around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

A witness saw the truck crash through the glass front wall of the building and called police. The suspects stole the ATM before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say two vehicle were involved in the break and enter; a black Lincoln SUV and a stolen, grey GMC pickup. Both vehicles were last seen travelling southbound on Trafalgar Rd.

Police believe at least three people were involved in heist. One of the suspects was wearing a grey full-face helmet similar to a motorcycle helmet.

The store suffered extensive damage during the incident. It’s not known how much money the group managed to steal.

OPP is asking anyone who may recognize the people and vehicles in the images to contact police. They are also appealing for anyone who may have dash cam or surveillance footage from the area during that time to contact OPP.

