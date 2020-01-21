Thieves ransack home, poison family’s dogs: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a home in Essex County was ransacked and the family’s dogs were poisoned.

Officers were called to a house on Concession 11 in Tecumseh around 1 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2019.

Police say a resident was pulling up to their home when they saw a silver Dodge leaving the family’s driveway at a high rate of speed.

They say it struck the culvert causing considerable damage to the vehicle’s front end. The Dodge fled north on Concession 11 to County Rd. 42 and was last seen heading north on Banwell Rd.

Investigators say the home was “ransacked” and several items were stolen. The family’s two pet dogs also appeared to have been poisoned and required medical assistance.

#EssexCtyOPP looking to identify these persons of interest in relation to a Break-in on Concession 11 @TownofTecumseh Dec 23rd at approx 1pm where valuables were taken and the family dogs were poisoned. Contact police 519-723-2491 or @CStoppers if you can identify. ^jr pic.twitter.com/F554XfGsmq — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 21, 2020

OPP has released a surveillance video of persons of interest and their vehicle that was taken from another location prior to this break-in.

Anyone able to identify these individuals is asked to contact the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.