Thieves break into house while homeowners were asleep: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a home was broken into and several items were taken while the residents slept inside.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday at a residence on Hollingshead Rd. in Ingersoll.

Police say cell phones, a laptop computer, an iPad and a purse containing personal and financial information were stolen while the homeowners were sleeping.

The stolen purse was later found but police say a debit card had been used at a nearby business. “Officers are continuing to investigate and are reviewing security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible,” said OPP in a news release.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.