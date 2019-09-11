Thief uses steel rod to steal cash, lotto tickets from Hamilton gas station

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning robbery at a gas station on the mountain.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man walked into the Pioneer gas bar at the corner of Mohawk Rd. and Garth St.

Video surveillance shows the man confront a store employee while holding what appears to be a steel rod in his hands.

The clerk says the thief demanded money and lottery tickets. The video shows the man grab an entire tray of lottery tickets before he walks behind the counter and steals some cash.

Police say the man fled the scene in a silver car.

He is described as being in his thirties, with a medium to heavy build and a moustache.

Investigators believe this incident may be related to a similar robbery at a Circle K convenience store earlier this week.

A man armed with a weapon entered the variety store on Wilson St. around 11 p.m. Monday and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit is investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Hamilton Police Service.