Thief steals jar of money during break and enter in Hamilton

A Hamilton woman is facing charges after she allegedly walked into a man’s home and stole a jar of cash while he was sleeping.

Police were called to a residence on King St. East around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a thief walked into a man’s apartment unit and stole a jar of money. The victim woke up and found the suspect inside his home.

The thief fled on foot but was later arrested by police while holding the jar of cash.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with break and enter, theft, and possession under $5,000.