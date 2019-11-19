Thief sprays security camera with ketchup, steals cash: Halton police

Halton police are searching for a woman who allegedly broke into an office and stole some cash.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 29, a woman walked into the manager’s office at the Best Western on Chisholm Dr. in Milton.

Police say all of the drawers in the office were ransacked and an unknown amount of cash was taken.

They say there were no signs of forced entry in the hallway door leading into the office.

The thief spent roughly one hour inside and, at one point, sprayed the security camera with ketchup.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to contact Halton police.