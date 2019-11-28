Thief sought in Oakville bank robbery

Halton police are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Oakville.

Police say a man walked into the National Bank of Canada on Sheridan Garden Dr. just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

He approached a bank teller and passed over a note demanding cash. The employee handed the man an undisclosed amount of money and the thief fled the bank.

Police say no weapons were seen or mentioned during the incident and no one was physically injured.

The suspect is described as white, roughly five-foot-seven, between 35 and 45 years old, a thin build and unshaven. He was wearing a light blue jacket, grey scarf, a grey ‘Billabong’ baseball hat, prescription reading glasses, dark coloured pants, and grey and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.