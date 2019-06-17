;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Thief sought in 3 early morning robberies in Welland

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: niagara, niagara region, niagara regional police service, welland


Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating three early morning robberies in Welland.

Police say two people were robbed by a man armed with a gun in the area of Niagara St. and Church St. around 1:50 a.m. on June 6.

Less than 30 minutes later, a nearby gas station and a convenience store were robbed at gunpoint by a man matching the same description as the first incident.

Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was captured on two surveillance cameras. He is described as white, roughly five-foot-six, with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants, a black and grey jacket, a black winter hat, and a black bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Wiley at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and badge number 8444.



LATEST STORIES

Fans flock to downtown Toronto for Raptors parade and rally

Thief sought in 3 early morning robberies in Welland

Wishing you all a happy Father's Day

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php