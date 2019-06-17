Thief sought in 3 early morning robberies in Welland

Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating three early morning robberies in Welland.

Police say two people were robbed by a man armed with a gun in the area of Niagara St. and Church St. around 1:50 a.m. on June 6.

Less than 30 minutes later, a nearby gas station and a convenience store were robbed at gunpoint by a man matching the same description as the first incident.

Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was captured on two surveillance cameras. He is described as white, roughly five-foot-six, with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants, a black and grey jacket, a black winter hat, and a black bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Wiley at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and badge number 8444.