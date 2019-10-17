Thief nabs Leafs tickets, jewellery, electronics during break and enter: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after roughly $46,000 worth of property was stolen from a home in Norfolk County.

Police say sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday someone broke into a home on McMichael Rd.

Several items were taken including a large quantity of jewellery, an iPad, laptop computers, cash, and some Toronto Maple Leafs tickets.

The Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate the break and enter.

Police are seeking help from the public and urge anyone with information to contact 1-888-310-1122.