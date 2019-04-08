Thief caught after stolen vehicle is tracked by OnStar

A 19-year-old is facing charges after a stolen vehicle was tracked down by its security and navigation system.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a woman called police to report her vehicle had been stolen.

The woman said she briefly went inside her home and when she returned outside, her 2017 Buick Enclave was gone.

Police say the woman still had her keys but the vehicle had a push start ignition.

Investigators were contacted by personnel with the vehicle’s OnStar system and told the SUV had been located. They said they had the capability of safely stopping the vehicle via the onboard monitoring system.

“With police officers in position, OnStar brought the vehicle to a stop in the area of Fifty Road and South Service Road, Stoney Creek. The driver exited the vehicle and despite efforts by police, he was able to flee to an industrial compound,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

The K9 unit was called to the scene and a man was found hiding underneath a trailer.

A 19-year-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged. He is scheduled for a court appearance later Monday.