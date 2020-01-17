Thief befriends brain injury victim, steals $1,900 in cash: Halton police

Halton police are investigating after a brain injury victim was defrauded out of $1,900.

Police say a man befriended the victim back in Dec. 2019. The thief convinced the victim to withdraw cash from an undisclosed back in Burlington.

The victim believed he was using the money to pay for home renovations which were never done.

Police are trying to identify the man who is described as being Hispanic and between 35 and 40 years of age. He is wanted for fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.