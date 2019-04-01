;
Thief armed with golf club steals generator from worksite: OPP

Category: Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after two thieves stole an expensive piece of machinery from a Cayuga work site.

OPP responded to reports of a robbery on Ouse St. South around 10:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Two unknown men went to the work site and stole a Honda 6500 generator. When the victim approached the suspects, police say one of the men wielded what appeared to be a golf club.

The duo fled in a black pickup truck with “Chevrolet” in white lettering on the tail gate. The truck was last seen travelling westbound on Talbot St. West in Cayuga.

The victim was not physically hurt during the incident.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered. The first is described as roughly six-feet tall, with a thin build and the second is described as five-foot-ten, with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.



