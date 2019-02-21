Therapy dogs to help stressed travellers’ at Toronto’s Pearson airport

Therapy dogs are coming to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport to help sooth stressed travellers.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) says 15 St. John Ambulance (SJA) therapy dog teams are joining the Welcome Team volunteer program at Canada’s largest airport.

The dogs can be easily spotted by their official red and white SJA therapy dog bandanas.

The GTAA says passengers are welcome to approach the dogs and pet them.

The agency says therapy dogs offer comfort and “bring smiles to passengers during their journey.”