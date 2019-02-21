Therapy dogs to help stressed travellers’ at Toronto’s Pearson airport
Therapy dogs are coming to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport to help sooth stressed travellers.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) says 15 St. John Ambulance (SJA) therapy dog teams are joining the Welcome Team volunteer program at Canada’s largest airport.
The dogs can be easily spotted by their official red and white SJA therapy dog bandanas.
The GTAA says passengers are welcome to approach the dogs and pet them.
The agency says therapy dogs offer comfort and “bring smiles to passengers during their journey.”
Welcome to the team! We are partnering with the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program @toronto_T_Dogs to bring the friendly faces of 15 therapy dog teams to YYZ. #therapydogs #dogswithjobs pic.twitter.com/XmrPPhnVHn
— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 20, 2019
