;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Therapy dogs to help stressed travellers’ at Toronto’s Pearson airport

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Toronto
Tags: pearson international airport, St. John Ambulance, therapy dogs, toronto

Therapy dogs are coming to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport to help sooth stressed travellers.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) says 15 St. John Ambulance (SJA) therapy dog teams are joining the Welcome Team volunteer program at Canada’s largest airport.

The dogs can be easily spotted by their official red and white SJA therapy dog bandanas.

The GTAA says passengers are welcome to approach the dogs and pet them.

The agency says therapy dogs offer comfort and “bring smiles to passengers during their journey.”



LATEST STORIES

Therapy dogs to help stressed travellers’ at Toronto’s Pearson airport

Brampton man accused of killing daughter dies in hospital

Actor Jussie Smollett charged for making false police report

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php