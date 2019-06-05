The worlds best golfers are getting their practice in before Canadian Open

Fans are getting up close to some of the tour’s best before round one of the Canadian Open.

Hamilton tourism says out of the 85,000 people expected to watch the open, a majority are travelling over 40 km.

Pro golfer Bill Haas says, ‘it’s a good test of golf, fairways, and greens are lush and beautiful, I think everyone likes being here, Hamilton is a great town’

Twenty-five Canadians are playing in the tournament. With that being said, a Canadian hasn’t won the country’s lone tournament in 65 years.