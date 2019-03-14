The Whirlpool Aero Car will reopen this year

A Niagara Falls attraction is getting a tune-up just before it opens next month.

The Whirlpool Aero Car which carries visitors above the Whirlpool on a suspended cable car is getting new suspension ropes.

High above the Niagara River, contractors are working to replace the steel support cables which carry the Whirlpool Aero car across the gorge.

David Adames, Acting CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission says, ” The last two months, we’ve been working hard to replace all six ropes. There’s about 650 meters across the Whirlpool.”

It usually only happens once every three decades but Tibor Papp, the on-site project manager, says it had to be done ahead of schedule. According to Papp, one of the cables was hit by lightning.

It happened in the fall, after the attraction was already closed and was discovered during a routine inspection.

The new ropes were made in italy. It made sense to replace all the ropes at once, as all the ropes must have the same strength and quality.

The aero car has been a fixture in Niagara Falls for more than a century, it gives visitors a bird’s eye view of the gorge and the Niagara Whirlpool.

The ride itself takes you from Thompson’s Point to Colt’s Point in about 10 minutes.

The original idea for the aero car was proposed in 1913 by a Spanish businessmen. It opened three years later. Until around 1960, the attraction was called the Niagara Spanish Aero Car paying tribute to its Spanish designer and architect.

The Whirlpool Aero Car will open for the season on April 13th.