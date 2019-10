A Niagara Falls family is continuing its spooky Halloween tradition, while giving back. This year the money is going to Kegan MacPherson, as the five year old and is facing cancer for the fourth time.

The Tunnel of Terror – a haunted house where ghouls and goblins roam – is in its 10th year, and hopes to reach new heights to raise money and food for kids.

We sent Jason Gaidola through the haunted house to see how scary it really is.