The trial continues for a Hamilton mortgage broker facing fraud and sex assault charges

The trial for Dinesh “Dennis” Khanna, the Hamilton mortgage broker who is facing fraud and sex assault charges, entered its second day today.

The Crown’s first witness, who can’t be named because her identity is being protected by a publication ban, was back on the stand to testify today. This time, she was cross-examined by the defense, who argued that her allegations against Dennis Khanna were made up.

“This is a figment of your imagination,” said Criminal Defense Lawyer John Rosen to the witness, who replied, “That’s your opinion.”

Rosen is referring to the witness’s claim that 63 year-old Dinesh Khanna, who goes by Dennis, demanded oral sex from her while doing a walk-through of a house she was trying to sell back in 2012. The witness says Khanna was blocking the bedroom door, so she couldn’t leave.

When Rosen asked why she didn’t push past him, she said: “Look at the size of him and look at the size of me!”

To which Rosen replied: “But you didn’t even try.”

The exchange between the witness and the defense got increasingly heated as the afternoon wore on, with Rosen suggesting that she had plenty of opportunities to change brokers, but instead, he claims she continued to do business with him, even after the alleged sex assault.

Khanna is charged with six counts of sexual assault involving four women. He has pleaded not guilty.

The investigation into Khanna began in 2015, after three women told Hamilton Police they were sexually assaulted by Khanna at his King Street office. 11 counts of fraud later followed, and in May 2017, after a nine day financial services tribunal, his mortgage license was revoked.

CHCH also learned of a connection between Khanna and a Burlington dentist who is in hot water after 9,000 of his patients were asked to be tested for HIV and hepatitis.

Khanna and Dr. Vic Handa are uncle and nephew, and CHCH discovered that handa was involved in several of his uncle’s suspected fraud schemes.

Crown Attorney Fraser McCracken then re-examined the witness for about a half-hour, going through clarifications of wording in her police testimony.

Tomorrow, the Crown will call two more witnesses to the stand–one on sex assault allegations alone, the other, on sex assault and fraud. Court resumes tomorrow morning at 10 am.