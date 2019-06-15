;
The Toronto Raptors Championship journey

Category: Sports, Toronto
Tags: basketball, NBA Champions, raptors, toronto



For the entire trek towards their 1st NBA Finals title, every member of the Raptors were consistent in saying, “never too high, never too low. One game at a time.”

Injuries, bad officiating, travel and a general lack of respect from the American media brought this team together.

Now that their mission has been accomplished, last nights emotional release was so sweet to see.

Bubba O’Neil takes a look back at the memorable moments of the Raptors two month playoff journey.



