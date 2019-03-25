The Tiger Cats held their dance and cheer auditions

The team welcomed new coach Meagan Reid to the organization. She’ll be celebrating her 16th season with the CFL, she says she is looking forward to leading the Ticats dance and cheer team through the year.

Some of the judges there were Ticats cheer alumni from the 1999 grey cup. For those auditioning there’s always some nerves, whether it’s the first time or the 5th.

The dancers will be performing on the sidelines and at community events through out the 2019 season.