The story of Esther the wonder pig is being made into a Hollywood movie

A larger than life local pig is getting her shot on the big screen.

Hollywood film producers are working on a movie about Esther the wonder pigs life and the 600 pound pig is already a natural diva.

The movie is being produced by the Hollywood film production company the Donners, the producers behind the X-men series and Free Willy.

The movie will be about the 6 year old porkers life, from her days as a tiny piglet in Georgetown when her dads thought she would only grow to 70 pounds. To her battle with breast cancer last year. Her enormous fan base from around the world raising $650 000 for a big enough CT scanner to detect the illness.

Her dads say the reason Esther is a special pig is because she has taught people to live kinder, more compassionate lives.

“I think Hollywood is going to love her!”