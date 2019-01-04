The Royal Botanical Gardens wants your Christmas tree

With another Christmas in the books, you may wondering what to do with your tree.

The Royal Botanical Gardens wants you to donate it to help in a long-standing battle against pollution and carp; an invasive fish species that wreaks havoc on native wildlife.

Old Christmas trees are perfect to keep unwanted carp out while still allowing smaller creatures through. They sit on top of the mud without sinking into it. After years the old trees break down and compress further.

Trees will only be accepted at, Laking Garden (1200 Spring Garden Rd Burlington), or at Princess Point (335 Longwood Road, Hamilton). Trees will not be accepted at RBG Centre or any other garden areas.

Please remove all decorations.