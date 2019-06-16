The Raptors return to Toronto after celebrating in Las Vegas

Fred Vanvleet, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Marc Gasol, and Danny Green came back to Toronto, other team members Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Serge Ibaka decided to extend their stay in Las Vegas.

A spokeswoman for the Raptors says they will be back for the victory parade. The victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday. The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air double-decker buses with the Larry O’Brien championship trophy beside them.

At 10 am the parade will depart Princes’ gates at Exhibition Place. The parade will travel across Lakeshore Boulevard and up University Avenue. 12:30 they will arrive at Toronto City Hall and for the next hour they will have a championship celebration at Nathan Phillips Square.

Toronto Mayor John Tory is urging business owners and managers to let their employees take part in the celebration as the city and the country marks a historic moment for the team.

Drake traveled to Las Vegas on his private “Air Drake” cargo jet. If Drake offers to fly the remaining Raptor’s players back, they could arrive at Hamilton’s John C. Munro airport as the jet is said to be too large to land at Pearson.