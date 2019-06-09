The Raptors are just one game away from making sports history and fans can’t wait

Fans across the country thrilled to see the Raptors win both away games. The Raps earned a 105-92 win in Oakland in game 4 but after the win hundreds with Canada flags, and Raptors jerseys took over Oracle arena to relish in the victory.

The Raps are staying humble, keeping their heads down and looking forward to the next game. Kawhi Leonard has put up 386 points in the series as Toronto takes a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Teams that have taken a 3-1 advantage in the NBA finals have 33-1 record.