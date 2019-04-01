;
The Niagara Herbalist cannabis store now open for business

The Niagara Herbalist, one of 25 approved retail cannabis stores in Ontario, opened at 9 a.m.

The store is located at 33 Lakeshore Rd. St Catharines.

They are one of the 10 that were ready to open today.

The store sells over 53 strains of flower, as well as oil and capsules.

The prices compare to those of the Ontario Cannabis Store (OSC) – but one of the co-owners says she tries to lower them to make it more affordable for consumers.

People share with us what they bought.



