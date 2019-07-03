The incredible journey made by one arctic fox, walking more than 4,000 kilometres from Norway to Canada

An arctic fox has stunned scientists by walking more than 4,400 kilometres from Norway to northern Canada in four months.

The fox’s journey was tracked by researchers at the Norwegian Polar Institute, after they fitted it with a tracking device in March 2018.

The institute says the 2-year-old fox moved at an average rate of 46.3 kilometres a day.

It spent 21 days traveling more than 1,500 kilometers from Norway to Greenland, before continuing on to Ellesmere Island in Canada.

The tracking device stopped transmitting in February, so the fox’s current whereabouts aren’t known.