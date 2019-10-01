The high cost of being poor in Ontario

A new report released today suggests it’s very expensive to maintain people in poverty in Ontario. Feed Ontario, formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks, says poverty is costing the provincial government between 27 and 33 billion dollars a year. The report, entitled ‘The Cost of Poverty in Ontario’ acknowledges the fact that overall poverty rates in the province are declining largely due to the Ontario Child Benefit, but rates among unattached adults and families without children are edging upward. The document shows clearly that its costs more to keep people in poverty than it does to eliminate it.

