;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The grand opening of the first legal pot shop in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Canada, News
Tags: burlington, Fairview Street, legal, pot, stores, weed



There was a line out the door, and lines of people inside waiting to buy legal marijuana at Relm Cannabis on Fairview street.

While the atmosphere was apprehensive, some did want to share their excitement in taking part in history.

Those who walk in don’t see any weed its all kept behind closed doors as per government rules. Security at the door checks ID’s, which are checked again by cashiers.

The prices which are set by the business owner ranges from 10 to 15 dollars per gram.



LATEST STORIES

The grand opening of the first legal pot shop in Burlington

Canada wide warrant for one of four suspects wanted for alleged abduction of Chinese student

Brantford is dealing with an opiod emergency

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php