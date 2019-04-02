The grand opening of the first legal pot shop in Burlington

There was a line out the door, and lines of people inside waiting to buy legal marijuana at Relm Cannabis on Fairview street.

While the atmosphere was apprehensive, some did want to share their excitement in taking part in history.

Those who walk in don’t see any weed its all kept behind closed doors as per government rules. Security at the door checks ID’s, which are checked again by cashiers.

The prices which are set by the business owner ranges from 10 to 15 dollars per gram.