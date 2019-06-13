The Federal election is months away but political attack ads have already hit the airwaves

The Conservative party ran a ad in 2015 before Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won a majority government. The same ad hit Canadian airwaves during the NBA finals on Monday, using almost all the same actors.

The difference between the ad it wasn’t sponsored by the Conservatives. A secretive third party bought the air time just like a secretive third party has been running anti-conservative ads during the playoffs.

The rules are changing for ads at the end of the month. Groups like the ones running the ads can spend all they want and not provide any information.

A new law goes into effect on June 30. Anyone spending more than $500 will have to register with Elections Canada and they will be limited in how much they can spend on ads before the election.