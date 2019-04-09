The earliest in 30 years wildlife experts are removing raccoons from homes

Raccoons are coming out early across many cities in the area. A local wildlife control group says calls started late February the earliest in 30 years.

Bill Dowd of Skedaddle, a human wildlife control group get called to deal with unwanted guests. “We saw our first baby raccoons towards the end of February”. Dowd says at the beginning of spring, mother raccoons rip apart anything in pursuit of shelter to have and raise babies.

Raccoons can be dangerous so it’s best to let the professionals handle it. There can be up to 40 raccoons in a square kilometer of any home, making sure it’s animal proofed will go a long way to ensuring you never have critters inside the home.