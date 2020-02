In Back to the Future, Doc Brown and Marty Mcfly travel back in time in a DeLorean, a gull-winged, stainless steel sports car from the 80’s.

The “spacey” looking car was only produced for two years, so they’re pretty rare, but CHCH found a shop in Milton that is the go-to place in Canada for everything DeLorean.

Adam Atkinson punches it to 88 and has this story.