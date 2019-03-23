;
2017 BEA Winners
The city of Hamilton considers adding photo radar to the Linc and Red Hill

Photo radar is being considered by Hamilton city council, but if the proposal is passed the city would have to ask the province for an exemption from the rules.

City staff will propose two ways of combatting speeding on these busy parkways. First, the city and police want to ramp up their presence on the Linc and Red Hill for a 12 week period. The proposed budget for that would be $150 000 and would be funded by the city’s red light camera revenue.

The second proposal is a more long term solution to speeding, photo radar.

Photo radar or automated speed enforcement is mounted traffic cameras that capture pictures of vehicles speeding on certain roads. Under provincial legislation, the cameras are currently only allowed in school zones or community safety zones.

“It would be rare, but it never hurts to ask. It would be an exception from the legislation so I think the province would pause and think very deeply on that, but I think it’s one of those situations where it doesn’t hurt to ask.” Dan McKinnon, general manager of public works.

Photo radar was introduced by Bob Rae’s NDP government back in 1994 and at the time was heavily critized for being a cash grab. It was cancelled by Mike Harris.

If the proposal is agreed upon by council and an exception is made by the province, then details like how much leeway drivers would have and how much the fines would cost would be determined.

In a statement to CHCH News, the MTO says that municipal governments are in the best position to determine what needs to be done in order to improve road safety on municipal roads, adding that on photo radar will not be brought back on provincial highways.



