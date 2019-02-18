The city is lighting the Hamilton sign remembering victims of domestic violence

Family and friends of the late 29 year old Holly Hamilton have been fighting to end the violence after Hamilton was murdered one year ago. Her ex boyfriend, and the father of her child Justin Dumphrey charged with second degree murder. Tonight Hamilton’s friends and family will gather at the city’s sign lit up in purple, to remember. Allyson Wenzowski and Nancy Smith work at Interval House the organization helps and houses women escaping domestic violence. The Hamilton Tiger Cats have risen to the occasion. Interval house has launched their “more than a bystander” campaign where prominent men, including athletes in the community educate others about domestic violence and how to intervene.

Women like Tania Cowell who was brutally stabbed to death in Stoney Creek in 2013 by her then boyfriend Haiden Suarez Noa. Suarez Noa was found guilty of second degree murder, his defense was that Cowell had provoked him. Its a tragic story that is played over time and time again. Nicole the women from interval house say their “more than a bystander” campaign is about not turning a blind eye to abuse. Abuse can present itself in different ways, like jealousy, control, degrading comments, and physical violence.

The Hamilton sign will be purple for domestic violence until February 24th.