The Canadian Women’s Hockey League is going out of business

Category: Canada, News
The Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) will discontinue operations on May 1, the league announced Sunday.

“Unfortunately, while the on-ice hockey is exceptional, the business model has proven to be economically unsustainable,” the league said in a statement.

The CWHL was founded in 2007 with a mandate to increase interest in women’s hockey.

The league has six teams – four in Canada, one in the United States and one in Shenzhen, China.

Players are weighing in what this means for the future of Women’s Hockey:

The news comes a week after the 12th edition of its championship game, the Clarkson Cup.

The Calgary Inferno won the title game last Sunday, beating the Montreal Canadiennes 5-2.

 



