The Canadian Open effect

The Canadian Open is returning to Hamilton for the first time in 7 years.

It will be held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club and the city claims that Hamilton has cemented itself as a ‘golf destination’.

Golf Canada expects local businesses will feel the effects.

They also predict that the open will bring in about $30,000,000 to the local economy. The city’s tourism department says the tournament will attract around 85,000 people, 60 percent of whom will be travelling over 40 kilometers to witness some of the world’s best golfers.