;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The Canadian Open effect

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local, News, Sports
Tags: canadian open, golf, hamilton, hamilton golf and country club, The Canadian Open



The Canadian Open is returning to Hamilton for the first time in 7 years.

It will be held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club and the city claims that Hamilton has cemented itself as a ‘golf destination’.

Golf Canada expects local businesses will feel the effects.

They also predict that the open will bring in about $30,000,000 to the local economy. The city’s tourism department says the tournament will attract around 85,000 people, 60 percent of whom will be travelling over 40 kilometers to witness some of the world’s best golfers.



LATEST STORIES

The Canadian Open effect

Niagara man who went to the hospital for a toe injury leaves with severe bed sores

Loophole in marijuana legislation creates big nuisances for Stoney Creek residence

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php