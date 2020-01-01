Hundreds of people jumped into Lake Ontario on New Year’s day for the annual polar bear dip.

In Oakville, the Courage Polar bear dip has been raising money for World Vision for the last 25 years. Trent Courage and his brother originally jumped into the Lake on New Year’s to cure their hangover. Now hundreds of people join them and raise money to provide clean drinking water for other countries that don’t have it. They have raised close to $2 million, including $125 000 this year.

In Hamilton, about 50 people braved the frigid waters at Van Wagner’s beach where the temperate was roughly 37’F