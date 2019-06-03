The 28th annual Case for Kids was hosted at Bayfront Park

The event is a family oriented fundraiser for Wesley Urban Ministries, a local non-profit that supports those facing poverty in Hamilton. The city has the third highest child poverty rate in the province.

Wesley Provides services and programs to meet diverse community needs in Hamilton, Halton and Brantford. At the event there was fun for the whole family with live music, games and face painting.

Case for kids is accepting donations online throughout the month of June.