The 14th annual Hamilton-Niagara Brain Tumour walk has raised more than $100,000

500 people took part in the Hamilton-Niagara Brain Tumour Walk to raise awareness and inspire hope to brain tumour patients. The 14th annual event was held at Dofasco Park. Funds raised will support life-changing research, support programs and awareness.

Organizers are congratulating all of those who took part saying the Hamilton-Niagara Brian tumour walk surpassed the fundraising goal of $60,000 raising over $100,000 and counting.



