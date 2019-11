Court took a break from the Dale King murder trial today and will reconvene tomorrow.

Over the past five days, the jury has seen testimony that’s included a lot of ups and downs, and emotional accounts of what happened the night of December 2nd, 2017 when 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot dead.

Diana Weeks has been in court since day one of the trials and has a breakdown of what’s happened so far.