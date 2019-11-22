Tesla targets truck market

Elon Musk says its time for his Tesla car company to enter the highly lucrative pickup market. His new electric pickup was unveiled Thursday night and it’s a truck unlike any you’ve ever seen before. The exterior is made from a new stainless steel alloy. While observers appeared to be impressed with the new venture, some fear it will interfere with its sedan sales which still struggle to meet sales target. Tesla promises its pickup will go 400 km’s on a single charge. It’ll be available in late 2021 with a base price of 52-thousand dollars.