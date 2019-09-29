Tesla Electric Festival in Hamilton

Nikola Tesla is often thought of as the father of the electric power industry.

His work on the development of the modern alternating current, or A/C, electricity supply system has played a huge role in the growth of Hamilton.

On Sunday his contribution to the city and his legacy were honoured at the Tesla Electric Festival at the city’s museum of Steam and Technology.

This gathering was a learning experience for all ages and featured electric power in all kinds of applications.

Tesla’s role in our development began when a group of Hamilton businessmen approached the Serbian-American inventor and convinced him to bring his invention to Hamilton.

One of the first companies to recognize Hamilton’s new power supply was Westinghouse which opened its Hamilton operations just a year later.

The American company played a major role in Hamilton’s growth during the 20th century.