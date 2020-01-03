Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record

By
Mike Katrycz
-

Tesla reports it delivered a record number of its electric cars in 2019. 367-thousand vehicles were shipped worldwide. The automaker’s new factory in Shanghai China has produced its first 1,000 cars with deliveries just getting underway in the world’s largest market.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here