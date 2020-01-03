Tesla reports it delivered a record number of its electric cars in 2019. 367-thousand vehicles were shipped worldwide. The automaker’s new factory in Shanghai China has produced its first 1,000 cars with deliveries just getting underway in the world’s largest market.
Home News Canada & The World Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
5.4 ° C
7 °
3.3 °
100 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
1 °
Sun
0 °
Mon
-0 °
Tue
-2 °
Local News
Hamilton Man Charged in Brampton Murder
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a Hamilton man for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Brampton. The teen was found...