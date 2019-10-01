Telus to buy ADT Security Services

Calling it a strategic fit, Telus Corporation has signed a deal to buy ADT Security Services for about 700-million dollars. The cellphone giant says the acquisition fits perfectly with its wireless service and PureFibre residential networks. ADT has about half a million customers and 1000 staff across Canada.Prior to the agreement, Telus had about 100-thousand home security customers, up 12-thousand in the 3rd quarter. The ADT deal should close in the 4th quarter.